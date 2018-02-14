Harris County Deputies find secret grow house during welfare check

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— A man is facing drug charges after Harris County Deputies responded to a welfare check, and uncovered a secret marijuana grow house at a home in North Harris County.

“Our officer went to the house for a welfare check. People were worried about the safety and welfare of the person living at the house. As they opened the doors our officers could plainly see that this was a grow house a marijuana grow house,” said Constable Alan Rosen.

The officers found marijuana, methamphetamines, and weapons.

Orlando Cortez, who lives at the home was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, “which is a felony in this particular matter because of both the weight and methamphetamines as well,” said Rosen.

Officers are still investigating, but at this time don't plan on making any other arrests.

“This is a neighborhood where kids and families live and the last thing I want to see in any neighborhood that we are protecting is a drug house.

“We were really happy to shut this place down and arrest someone for it,” Rosen said.