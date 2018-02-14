Hometown Heroes: Houston area high school hoops shines with four players named to McDonald’s All American Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The Bayou City has a reputation for being a basketball hotbed and the title reigns true this basketball season.

Four seniors from the Houston area were named 2018 McDonald's All American Team and the state of Texas produced seven players on the girls roster

Top 5 recruit Charli Collier represents Barbers Hill High School. She'll attend the University of Texas next year. Fort Bend Travis High School's Queen Egbo committed to Baylor and joins the West team alongside Collier.

Future Arizona Wildcat and Cypress Woods High School forward Catherine Reese will also play for the West squad.

The Woodlands College Park's Quentin Grimes is the only boys player from Texas making the game.

Next season, he'll attend the University of Kansas.

Check out the video above to learn more about these Hometown Heroes! The 2018 McDonald's All American Games will take place on March 28 in Atlanta.