Houston radio station’s annual Valentine’s Day mile of meat stops traffic

HOUSTON— Forget Tinder and any other dating app! For Houston singles, who needs to swipe when we've got 94.5's The BUZZ annual Mile of Meat!

For one day only, DJ Rod Ryan gets to play Cupid.

"We're trying to get these guys dates," said producer Alex Middleton. "It's Valentine's Day. It's all about finding love."

First, the station corrals 20 eligible bachelors, all hungry for a hook-up. After the round-up the men are lined up down Westheimer. Each member of the meat line holds a giant calling card with his own unique pick-up line. Chris Black's says "you would get along with my parole officer." "I'm the bad boy type, if you can't tell."

"I'm out here looking for that special someone," said Daniel Barsons.

"I guess I'm lookin' for love," said Wesley Gay.

Those who like what they see call The Buzz with their name and their favorite numbered guy from the meat market. Barsons is looking for "somebody with a beautiful smile, energetic, an adrenaline junkie, who likes to just get up and just go."

The station sets up everything and everyone at a local happy hour. "It's basically a blind date in front of an entire bar," said Middleton.

It's either a love connection, or a love rejection. "It's a lot of fun and it's probably my favorite thing we do all year."

Hey singles! Who needs something like Bumble, when you've got The Buzz?

