HPD officer struck by suspected drunk driver while trying to help disabled motorist on North Freeway

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer was injured Tuesday night while trying to help a disabled motorist on the North Freeway.

Around 10:30 p.m., an HPD officer pulled over in the northbound lanes of I-45 to help a Safe Tow wrecker block and pick up a stalled vehicle in the left shoulder.

That is when a driver came along and slammed into the back end of the officer’s patrol car while she was still inside.

“Because of the spot that they were in, one of our officers from Central Patrol responded and was providing traffic control with her lights activated,” Sgt. Thomas Fendi, HPD, said. “Somebody we do believe was intoxicated hit her from behind and caused minor injuries, that we know at this point.”

The officer was transported to the hospital with neck and back injuries, and is expected to be okay. Neither the stalled vehicle nor the wrecker were hit.

The driver was arrested at the scene, facing DWI charges.

The freeway was shut down for hours.