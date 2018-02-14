New Houston retailer, EZ Needs, claims to beat Amazon and Walmart prices

HOUSTON — House of Pies has been serving up some of the sweetest treats in Houston for years now, but Nidal Ganim and his partner, Peter De Leonardis, are now ready to serve the city by dishing out the lowest prices on our everyday items.

EZNeeds.com wants to save customers money, so that means no membership fees. Anyone can shop on EZ Needs, and they offer some pretty insane discounts.

“We wanted to make life easier for your everyday essentials,” said Ganim.

EZ Needs offers Ziploc sandwich bags for only $9.94, compared to Walmart at $14.43 and Amazon at $11.72 — that is a steal!

The 160-count of Bounce dryer sheets are only $4.99, Walmart charges $7.12 and Amazon charges $11.99

“We have basically daily discounts because all of our products, we aim to get 20 to 30 percent less than the major retailers,” said De Leonardis.

As their competitors’ prices change, so will EZ Needs.

“We have a team that constantly looks at prices of Amazon and Walmart,” said Ganim.

Move over Amazon Prime, since their warehouse is in Houston, Texans get free next day shipping on all orders over $50.

“It’s just all of your essentials bulk options single options at the best price shipped to your door,” Ganim added.

But they aren’t done working just yet.

The team is keeping everyone on their toes as they continue to grow.

“We are now going to be constructing a new app and a new website that is going to be 10 times more friendly to the customer,” said De Leonardis.

With their competitive prices, and keeping the customer-first mentality, they are hoping to get a large piece of the retail pie.