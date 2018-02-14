People are changing their location on Tinder to match with Olympians

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea -- Looks like people are looking to score more than just the gold with Olympians!

Tinder users are paying actual money to change their location so they can swipe right on the athletes in the Olympic Villages!

Tinder came out with the top ten countries who use "Tinder Plus" or "Tinder Gold" the most to catch themselves an Olympic bae:

United States Sweden United Kingdom Canada Switzerland Germany France Australia Netherlands Argentina

According to the dating app, there was a 1,850% increase in people using the feature that lets you change your location. On top of that, Tinder gave all Olympic Village users free access to Tinder Gold while the games are underway.

So not only could you have a chance at crossing paths with an Olympic hottie through the app, but they could also swipe right on you too!

At least they'll have protection! A couple companies donated 110,000 condoms for the athletes to use while the winter games are going on. That's over 37 condoms per person!

Olympians have to fill the time between training and competing somehow! Now go forth and get you a gold medal boo!