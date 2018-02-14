Planning your wedding on the cheap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Love is in the air this Valentines Day! And we all know what that means Houston.

But before popping the big question, there is one thing you might want to consider besides your in-laws.

Your wallet!

Sure, getting married will be fine and dandy if cupid's arrow magically came with a check or even a clue of what to do before saying I do.

Have no fear. Newsfix is here!

We're planning the wedding of your dreams on a budget so let's start at the top of the list with ring shopping.

Steve Forrest of the Bailey Banks and Biddle Jewelry store says there's a perfect ring for any budget.

"Right now we've got a one karat exquisitely cut beautiful stone for $3,650 we're going to find something for you with whatever budget may you have. We have something to fit every style and every budget," said Steve Forrest.

Like most weddings, it's all about the location.

Renting top notch venues is the quickest way to run up the budget. Instead try spicing up non traditional venues or outdoor spaces.

When it comes to saving money on a wedding less is always more, especially when it comes to your guest list. If you're deciding whether to invite your first grade teacher or your favorite barista, remember to keep it simple and to a minimum.

"You don't have to invite people from thirty years ago. If you have two hundred guest then that is more linen, more centerpieces, more food, more cake.. Versus having a smaller intimate setting to save on your budget." said Event planner Tiffany Lewis.

A new trend to consider is micro-weddings.

Micro weddings typically include five to fifty guests, which is a sure way to save, save save!

When planning your special day keep it simple and stick to the essentials.

No matter how you do it. Remember it's all about love and you can never put a price on that!