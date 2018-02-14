× Reports of explosion at plant in La Porte; no injuries reported

LA PORTE, Texas –Emergency crews are responding to a report of an explosion at a plant in La Porte, officials say . The city is not under a shelter-in-place at this time.

According to La Porte Office Emergency Management, around 11:30 am, Linde Gas in the 11600 block of Strang Road experienced a high pressure release in one of their units.

They immediately shut the unit down, and the system is now depressurized.

La Porte Fire and EMS responded immediately to the scene, and everyone was accounted for. No injuries have been reported.

The incident location was inspected and declared safe, terminating the event, officials say.

There were no reported impacts to the community, with only a momentary shut down of SH 225 in the area around the plant.