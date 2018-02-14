× Shooting reported at Florida high school; shooter remains at large

(CNN) — The Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Florida is responding to reports of a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. There are reports of victims.

Aerial footage from CNN affiliate WSVN showed a number of people lying on the ground outside the school, being treated for injuries and moved to ambulances.

Dozens of police vehicles are on site, including one tank, along with a team of heavily armed law enforcement officers.

Developing story – more to come….