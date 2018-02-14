Valentine’s Day spending expected to reach $19.6 billion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - When it comes to Valentine's Day, lovers not only open their hearts to each other, but also their wallets -- like big time, with a 'B' -- as in billions. The National Retail Federation says this year, V-Day spending is expected to reach $19.6 billion.

That includes "puppy love" for your four-legged friends.

However, what says "I love you" more than jewelry? it shines at the top of the list at nearly five billion bucks ($4.7 billion to be exact). Diamonds may be a girl's best friend, but what's the point of wearing fine jewelry if you're not *rocking* your bling in public?

It is estimated that Americans will spend $3.7 billion on a nice evening out to dinner. Between flowers, cards and candy, nationwide, the average amount each person will spend is about $143.