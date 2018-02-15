10 Year-Old Austin boy crawls home after being hit by a car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, Texas—The Austin Police Department are searching for the driver who hit a 10-year-old boy as he was walking home from school.

“He could have been dead on the side of the road because somebody just took off because they didn't care enough to even go check on him, they just took off, what kind of person does that,” said his mother, Heather Brady.

Caden was on the sidewalk on his usual half mile walk home from school when a vehicle struck him.

“A car had turned that corner right there, and then he hit me when I was moving, trying to move out of the way when I saw, him, luckily it was just my leg that got hit,” said Caden.

The driver of the car left Caden there to crawl a quarter of a mile to his home.

“He’s down at the bottom of the stairs his leg is just covered in blood, he probably has a ball peen hammer sized chunk of his leg missing, he's just screaming blood curdling screaming,” said his father, Jay Brady.

After a hospital visit and some stitches Caden is doing just fine. He says the car that hit him was a dark colored SUV, and his parents are hoping someone has the video to prove it.

“Somebody out there knows something, and we just want that person to come forward so we can get justice for our 10 year old son,” said Brady.