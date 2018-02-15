× Florida shooter makes first appearance in court

Public Defender Gordon Weekes said shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz is under suicide watch after being charged with 17 counts of pre-meditated murder in wednesday’s shooting rampage at a south florida school.

Weekes called Cruz a deeply troubled young man and said Cruz struggled from significant mental illness his entire life.

According to Weekes, Cruz recognizes the loss to the community from yesterday’s shooting and is dealing with shock and has expressed sadness by the deaths of the students.

Weekes and Public Defender Melisa McNeil said they have children in public school in Broward County. Weekes became so emotional he had to step away from the camera.