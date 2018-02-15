WATCH LIVE: Update on Harris County crime ring bust after hundreds of tires, wheels stolen from victim’s vehicles

WATCH LIVE: The Harris County Constable’s Office Pct. 4 is holding a press conference Thursday to discuss a recent crime bust that led to more than a dozen arrests and felony theft charges.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least 13 people have been charged in connection to a crime ring responsible for hundreds of wheel and tire thefts throughout the greater Houston area, the Harris County Constable’s Office Pct. 4 confirmed.

The suspects are being charged with engaging in organized crime and felony theft following a 14 month investigation. The constable’s office said group targeted vehicle owners in multiple counties including Harris, Grimes, Waller, Washington, Fort Bend, Montgomery and Brazos.

Investigators said tires and wheels were stolen while the vehicles set in the victim’s driveway.

Constable deputies have executed search warrants on multiple locations early this morning and are in the process of recovering stolen property and critical evidence related to the organized criminal activity.

Eleven law enforcement agencies across Texas were involved in the investigation.