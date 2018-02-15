Houston speed traps: Here are the top ticketed spots in your area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— Most of us have received a speeding ticket or two, and making donations to your city by way of traffic payments is no one's idea of a good time.

According to research a top of the line radar detectors can cost you between $200 to $450, but what if you knew which areas to avoid.

Houstonians told NewsFix the "hot spots" where they see officers giving out speeding and traffic tickets in the Houston area and in the surrounding suburbs. Residents listed 59 South near Beltway 8 and Westheimer at Kirby for the top Houston ticketed spots.

For the suburban areas they mentioned Sugar Land and The Woodlands.

"I don't really avoid any area I just drive slow anywhere I go," said Houston driver Robert Ritter, who now watches his speed after getting plenty of speeding tickets in The Woodlands area.

Houston Police Department Officer Matthew Davis says everywhere in Houston is a hotspot because people run red lights, stop signs and speed, anywhere in the city.

"Police officers choose where they monitor traffic through citizen complaints, and the second one is analyzing crash data," said Officer Davis.

Personal injury lawyer Husein Hadi says cops also frequent these areas for other reasons.

"In this area in the Southwest area you have alot of individuals here who tend to break the laws, tend to drive without insurance or without a license or without registration," said Hadi.

HPD reports that out of the 242 fatal accidents in 2017, fifty of those involved drunk drivers.