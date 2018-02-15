× Police officer who found suspect: “He looked like a typical high school student”

CNN—Coconut Creek police officer Michael Leonard, in a news conference, said he found shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz walking on a sidewalk.

He was wearing clothing matching a description relayed over the radio.

“He looked like a typical high school student, and for a quick moment, I thought, ‘Could this be the person?’” Leonard said.

The officer said he pulled over his car and engaged the suspect.

“He complied with my commands,” Leonard said. “He was taken into custody without any issues.”

He continued: “This is what we train for,” he said. “We hope this never happens.”