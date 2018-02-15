Trump proposes 25 cent gas tax as Texans see price drop at the pump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Texas has the lowest statewide gas average of any state in the U.S.

According to AAA, Texas gas prices have dropped five cents making the statewide gas price average $2.30 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

"Drivers are still paying more than they were a year ago, but relatively speaking lower gas prices for now," said AAA spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

However, that five percent may not help drivers too much because President Donald Trump is suggesting a 25 cent increase in federal gas tax to pay for his infrastructure plan.