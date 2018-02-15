× WATCH: Activist Deric Muhammad addresses the Harris County Sheriff’s Department over unlawful raid of veterans home

HOUSTON— Community activist Deric Muhammad held a press conference Thursday to address the Harris County Sheriff’s Department’s handling of an unlawful drug raid of Monica McGinnis.

“As a community activist and as her spokesperson today we demand that somebody be held accountable there is no such thing as justice without accountability,” said Muhammad.

The incident occurred in February of 2017, when officers entered the home of McGinnis, and placed her in the backseat of a police car while they raided her home for drugs.

When they came in I was not decent,” said McGinnis. “They ran through here and stripped me of my peace.”

According to Muhammad several police cars blocked off the streets to the neighborhood and the officers told McGinnis they were searching for marijuana.

“Not only did you raid the home of an innocent woman you raided the home of a veteran someone who has fought to make certain that we maintain these quote un quote freedoms that the constitution are supposed to guarantee us,” said Muhammad.

Mr. McGinnis, a decorated U.S. veteran was serving in Afghanistan at the time of the raid that lasted two hours, but nothing was found.

“My husband is off working do you know how I feel sleeping with one eye open?” said McGinnis. “I don’t know when they coming back I don’t know what all this was for, I want justice.

McGinnis was later told that a teacher at Green Forest Elementary where her 7-year-old grandson with special needs is a student, found a green leafy substance near the boys desk.

The student was taken to the principal’s office where he shared details that led them to believe his grandmother had large quantities of marijuana in her attic.

There were no parents present at the time of the boys interrogation, which lasted for hours.

“They interrogated my grandson all day! The teacher said a baggy sack was in the middle of the floor where he was sitting. The Sheriff said it fell from his pocket, which one was it?” said McGinnis.

After several failed attempts to obtain police reports and other documents, the department informed Mrs. McGinnis that her file had been closed on October 13, of 2017 with no explanation, apology or accountability.

“Till this day i haven’t received any type of report. Where is the marijuana?” said McGinnis. “You don’t have any marijuana. A whole year we’ve had no feedback.”