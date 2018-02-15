Woman accused of showing up drunk to hearing for previous DUI charge

NEW HOLLAND, Lancaster County(WPMT) — A 36-year-old New Holland woman is accused of being under the influence of alcohol while she attended a hearing for previous charges of public drunkenness and driving under the influence.

According to New Holland Police, Jennifer Jones is facing a new charge of public drunkenness after she allegedly arrived at the office of Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Heisse in a state of intoxication at 10:36 a.m. on February 9.

Staff members from Heisse’s office contacted police, who took Jones into custody and cited her with the new charge. She was then turned over to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department, police say.