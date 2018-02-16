Article alleges National Enquirer covered up Trump affair with former Playboy Playmate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY - Did the National Enquirer cover up an alleged affair by President Trump back in 2006?

That's the latest bombshell allegation in a new article in the New Yorker, and an old one in the Wall Street Journal.

The articles claim American Media Incorporated-- which owns the Enquirer-- paid former Playboy Playmate, Karen McDougal, $150,000 for her story of an affair with Trump.

But the New Yorker claims since AMI CEO David Pecker is Trump's friend, the tabloid never published the details.

On Friday, the New Yorker published what they say is McDougal's partially handwritten details of a pool party at the Playboy Mansion back in 2006 in which then-businessman Trump met McDougal and began a nine-month affair with the former playmate.

The New Yorker claims it obtained the handwritten notes from McDougal's friend.

A White House spokesperson says Trump denies having had an affair with McDougal, saying, "This is an old story that is just more fake news. The president says he never had a relationship with McDougal."

A lawyer for McDougal now claims she didn't understand the scope of an agreement she signed with Pecker-- and that's why he basically owns her story.

The White House has already been dealing with another alleged affair Trump had with former porn star Stormy Daniels.

Longtime Trump attorney, Michael Cohen, admitted he paid Daniels $150,000 bucks out of his own pocket, but Cohen says the prez 'vehemently denies' the affair.

Now, with the rumors of the McDougal affair surfacing again, it may feel a little like deja vu at the White House all over again!