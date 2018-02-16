× Astros honor a team legend, announcing the building of the Bob Watson Education Center

HOUSTON – The Astros unveiled plans to build the Bob Watson Education Center at their team academy in north Houston. In recognition of Black History Month, the Astros Foundation honored the former All-Star and General Manager with a program on Friday morning.

“I did all the things I’ve done in 50 something years in baseball, not for anything like this, but I’m thoroughly honored and pleased to have my name associated with an educational center,” Watson said. “Education can’t be taken from you, and education is our future.”

The nearly 6,000 square foot facility is set to open in the first quarter of 2019.