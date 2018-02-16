Bust a move! Dancing video of 9-year-old girl from Pearland goes viral on Facebook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEARLAND, Texas -- For 9-year-old Peyton Robnett, rhythm and dancing comes naturally. The 3rd grader at Glenn York Elementary in Pearland has never been formally trained, instead, she learned all her routines from watching YouTube videos.

"I just kept watching YouTube videos of people dancing on my TV," Peyton said.

Her mother, Ashley White, didn't think twice about posting a video of Peyton warming up before her first school dance. In fact, she does it all the time on Peyton's Instagram page.

But what she didn't expect was how much attention Peyton's moves would get.

"I'm very proud of her. I knew it would come one day, I just didn't know when," White said.

Since sharing the video of Peyton busting out some moves in the front of their house last Friday, the video has been viewed more than 2.3 million times and has gone completely viral.

"As her mom, I always knew that she was special you know. I'm emotional about it because everybody else sees it now," White said.

For a girl that's constantly using dance to express herself, and sometimes even singing, it's all a step in the right direction.

"You can use dance to express all sorts of emotions. If you're mad or sad or happy, you just come home and dance your heart away," Peyton said.