Childproof America announces new program to help combat sex trafficking

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas— The Fort Bend County Precinct and Kelly Litvak with Childproof America held a press conference Friday to address child sex trafficking in and around the Houston area.

"Some type of traumatic event that warrants that child vulnerable makes that child a target, and the groomer will be friend that individual and begin to slowly cultivate a relationship, building that trust, so they can ultimately make them a victim," Litvak said.

The press conference comes just days after The Harris County Sheriff’s Office led the nation with more than 100 arrests during a month-long sting operation targeting sex buyers.

“Men who are out seeking to buy sex should know they are contributing to criminal human trafficking networks that victimize some of our community’s most vulnerable residents,” said Harris County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Edison Toquica. “I want to commend our Sheriff’s Office Vice Unit for putting in the hard work to protect human trafficking victims by putting their customers in jail.”

The operation ran from Jan. 7 through Feb. 4. The operation is intended to draw attention to the exploitative nature of the sex trafficking industry and reduce the demand for purchased sex.

To help others who are suffering from the effects of sex trafficking, Childproof America will host a parent education community event on Feb. 20 in Katy.