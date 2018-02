Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Spring Woods junior Darian Gibson has been crafting his jump shot since elementary school.

His coach then and now is the same person, his dad, Joe.

Coming along with Joe to school in the summers and early during workdays, Darian has spent hours developing his game inside the Spring Woods gym, and it's paying off. Gibson has already committed to playing at UTSA in college.

