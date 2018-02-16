Critter News: Frog goes on Match.com, dog’s run for governor cut short, HUGE boar digs through dumpster and more!

BOLIVIA - In fairy tales, you kiss a frog to find a prince....well, that would be just fine with this lonely frog named 'Romeo.'
Now, don't get the wrong idea...he's not a horny toad!
He's just an 11-year-old Bolivian water frog hoping to save his species.
That's why he got on Match.com to get some help finding his Juliet.
Researchers say Romeo has been calling out for a mate for 10 years now—but alas, to no response.
Now Match.com has teamed with Global Wildlife Conservation to help raise $15,000 to fund expeditions to places where Romeo's species was once common.
That's something to croak about!
And here's a real underdog candidate for Governor of Kansas.
Meet 'Angus P. Woolley' whose owners filed the paperwork to put his name on the November ballot.
Unfortunately, Angus learned politics can be a real dogfight!
The Kansas Secretary of State disqualified the pooch for not being capable of performing the governor's duties.
But Angus is still top dog at home, and his siblings-- Babe and Max-- definitely support his candidacy.
"I do believe that he is a caring, nurturing individual who cares about the best for humanity and all creatures other than squirrels," Angus' owner Terran Woolley declared.
In this political dog-eat-dog world, at least Angus believes in puppy transparency.
And talk about pigging out!
If you ever needed an excuse NOT to take out the garbage, here's a good one in China.
This video of a giant wild boar going dumpster diving in Hong Kong has gone viral.
The three little piglets stand by while their dad hunts for some grub.