FBI: New photos expose suspect’s face after masked robber leaves local bank empty handed

HOUSTON — Local FBI agents are searching for a masked man caught on surveillance video robbing a bank Monday morning in north Houston.

Investigators said a man wearing a skull mask walked into the Wells Fargo on Fulton Street at 11 a.m. He approached the teller and demanded money while waving around a black revolver, officials said.

However, the suspect left the bank on foot and empty handed.

On Friday, investigators released new photos of the suspect without his mask.

The suspect is believed to be in his mid 20s, 5 feet 10 inches tall and of a thin build. He was wearing a Rockets beanie over the mask, a blue hoodie and baggy gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

The agency is offering an up to $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification or arrest of the suspect.