Flix Fix: Black Panther, Loveless and Nostalgia

HOUSTON— Can Marvel’s Black Panther redefine the comic book movie or is all the positive buzz raising expectations to high?

Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o lead the all-star cast of the first African American superhero blockbuster.

Film critic Dustin Chase reviews this years first big budget flick plus the Oscar nominated foreign film from Russia, Loveless. Also, in limited release this weekend is the ensemble drama Nostalgia starring John Hamm and Catherine Keener.

Those films reviewed on this week’s edition of Flix Fix.