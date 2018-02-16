HCSO: Man fatally shoots himself when deputies attempt to arrest him at north Houston home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office released the latest details Friday from its investigation into an attempted arrested that ended with the suspect committing suicide in north Houston.

Two officers responded to a disturbance call in the 2500 block of Kiplands Way Drive on the evening of Jan 31. Investigators said a there was a confrontation between a woman and her ex-husband, Mathew Vincent Cobb, 35.

The sheriff’s office said the deputies were welcomed into the home by another male resident and then escorted to an upstairs bedroom, where they found Cobb alone in bed. After the suspect was handcuffed, officers believe Cobb retrieved a hidden hand gun and fire.

The deputies and the resident ran out of the room and head towards the stairs, officers said. That’s when investigators said Cobb went into the bathroom and fatally shot himself.

Investigators said one of the deputies reached the bottom of the stair case, turned back towards the stairs and fired. According to deputies, the officer shot the second male resident multiple times. The other deputy was also wounded inside the home, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said investigators are awaiting results of ballistic and DNA testing to confirm these preliminary indications, which are subject to change. This testing is also being performed to determine the source of the injuries sustained by one of the deputies.

The injured deputy and resident were taken to the hospital and have since been released.

The woman inside the home was not harmed.

The incident remains under investigation, and the deputy who fired his weapon remains on administrative duty until further review of the case.