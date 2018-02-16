HEB partners with on-demand service Favor to deliver groceries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- HEB just partnered with Austin-based, on-demand delivery service, Favor, to bring groceries straight to your front door.

"This is a very exciting time for HEB," said spokesperson Cyndy Garza.

"Customers now have choices; they'll have the choice of how they like to order, they can order online, how they would like to pay for their products and, of course, how they would like to have them received. "

HEB hopes to become a digital retail industry leader in Texas, but they have some competing to do because Amazon is adding jobs at its fulfillment center in Brookshire, Texas for Amazon-Whole Foods delivery.