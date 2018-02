Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— The James Beard Foundation Awards, also known as the Oscars to the culinary industry, will honor Houston area restaurants and chefs on the hot nominee list for their 2018 awards ceremony.

H-Town cooked up a total of twelve nominations.Seven nominations on the national level and five in the southwest region.

Newsfix hit the streets for a food run, and visited a few of the 'Oscar Food Worthy' contenders.

Check out the video above for the award winning dishes.