× Man accused of assaulting woman, threatening deputies with knife in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Pct.4 Constable’s Office has arrested a man accused of assaulting a family member and then threatening deputies with a weapon, investigators said.

Officer responded to the 1800 block of N. Sam Houston Parkway in reference to a couple arguing on the side of the road. When constable deputies arrived, officers said Miguel Sanchez, 21, threatened them with a knife.

The suspect was disarmed and detained after a brief struggle, deputies said.

The constable’s office said Sanchez had physically assaulted the female passenger and was in possession of Ecstasy pills.

Sanchez is charged with assault family violence impeding breath and possession of synthetic narcotics.