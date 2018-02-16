Man accused of driving stolen car wanted after chase crash in Humble, deputies say

HUMBLE, Texas — An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a man accused of evading authorities after the suspect was caught driving a stolen car, the Harris County Constable’s Office Pct. 4 said.

Aaron Deroshay, 21, is charged with evading arrest.

According to the constable’s office, deputies spotted Deroshay driving a stolen vehicle in the 8800 block of Farm Ridge Lane. The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the suspect reportedly refused and a chase ensued.

Officers followed the driver until he lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a tree and continued to runaway on foot.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect using information from a pawn ticket left in the vehicle, officers said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s where about should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).