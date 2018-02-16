Michigan school launches ‘no bag’ policy amid Florida shooting

Ionia County, MI (WNEM) — In the wake of a deadly school shooting in Florida, school officials at a Michigan middle school are launching a “no bag” policy for students.

Wayne E. Piercefield III, principal of Ionia Middle School, announced the new safety procedure in a letter to parents and students Thursday.

“There was a horrific event at a school in Florida that has caused us to examine our safety procedures meticulously and with the intent to provide further protection,” the letter read.

Beginning February 26, the school will be instituting a “no bag” policy once school starts each day.

“Once students have been released to their lockers in the morning all bags, including purses, must be placed in the students’ lockers until the end of the school day,” the letter read.

Piercefield said the school is giving students one week to get used to using their lickers before launching the new safety measures.