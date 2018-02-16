Need a job? Amazon hiring more than 400 at Brookshire fulfillment center

BROOKSHIRE, Texas — Amazon is hiring more than 400 full-time positions at its Brookshire fulfillment center, according to a company announcement Friday morning.

The jobs will be located at the Amazon fulfillment center at 31819 Highway Boulevard in Brookshire. The new associates will join the more than 125,000 regular, full-time associates at Amazon’s more than 75 fulfillment centers across North America to help pick, pack and ship customers’ orders.

According to the company, there will be on-the-spot job offers and average compensations starts at $12 an hour. Shift schedules vary as do responsibilities.

How do you apply?

All interested candidates need to apply online at the following link: http://www.amazondelivers.jobs/about/our-opportunities/hourly-fulfillment-jobs/hou1-jobs

Candidates will be contacted via email and invited to attend a group hiring event if they meet the basic requirements.

Benefits

Amazon provides associates with health insurance

disability insurance

retirement savings plans

company stock options

Up to 20 weeks of paid leave

Additional Perks

Leave Share and Ramp Back

This program gives new parents flexibility with their growing families. Leave Share lets associates share their Amazon paid leave with their spouse or domestic partner if their spouse’s employer does not offer paid leave. Ramp Back gives new moms additional control over the pace at which they return to work.

Career Choice Program

Hourly fulfillment center associates are eligible for Amazon’s innovative Career Choice program that pre-pays 95 percent of the cost of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether those skills are related to jobs at Amazon. The company reports more than 10,000 associates have taken the next step in pursuing their passion with career re-training through the Career Choice program.