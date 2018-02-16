× Police announce arrests after social media threats at two local schools

FORT BEND, Texas— The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that two separate school threats were made through social media.

FBCSO detectives conducted separate investigations which resulted in the arrests of juveniles at a Missouri City campus and a Katy campus.

“We take every threat seriously and will work quickly to ensure our community is safe,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls.

The students have been charged with terroristic threats, which is a class three felony and placed in a juvenile detention center.