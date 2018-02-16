We’re dripping! CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe gets “hooked up” at Thrive Drip Spa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Fighting the flu? A horrible hangover? Or maybe you want to lose some lbs? Never fear, CW39's Maggie Flecknoe has the thing just for you.... a "magic potion" in an IV bag! And you can find it at the posh Thrive Drip Spa.

Co-founder and CEO of Thrive Drip Spa, Gilad Lutfak opened his doors bright and early to give CW39 an all access look at what they have to offer and the true health benefits.

First, it was time to "hook" Maggie up! Watch the video below to see how the IV vitamin drip therapy works. And Maggie says you don't feel a thing, except better.

Once Maggie was done dripping it was time to get freezing! Thrive Drip Spa also offers Cryotherapy. Chill with Maggie in the video below.

There truly is something for everyone at this luxurious health spa.

And now everyone truly can experience Thrive Drip Spa. Lutfak was first to tell us that a second location is opening in the Woodlands at Market Street. Click here for more information.

For more on Thrive Drip Spa click here.