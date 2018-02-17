Drake’s new music video is all about good deeds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It may be February, but Drake is still in the spirit of giving. The rapper went on a nearly million dollar giving spree and it was all caught on camera in his latest video for his new song "God's Plan,” and it's kind of a tear jerker.

The video takes place in Miami and opens with "The budget for this video was $996,631.90. We gave it all away. Don't tell the label"

Throughout the video Drake is performing charitable acts. He stops by a grocery store and tells all the shoppers everything is paid for. The rapper donates $50,000 worth of tuition to a student at the University of Miami, and his is tour of good deeds doesn't stop there, he also gives struggling families stacks of cash, writes checks to fire departments, purchases cars for teenagers, donates money to a women’s shelter. He performs a clip of the song with students from Miami Senior High School which landed a $25,000 donation to the school...the list goes on and on

The video ends with a moment between the rapper and a young man, “We're nothing without our mothers...gotta make sure you take care of your mom too no matter what you do...it's all we got. Trust me that's my world,” said Drake.

Drake shared a photo to his Instagram saying, "The most important thing I have ever done in my career."

Hard to argue that.