HPD: Man shot in hip while on SW Houston apartment unit balcony

HOUSTON – A man was shot on his balcony at a southwest Houston apartment complex Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at Ludington Apartments in the 6600 block of Ludington Drive.

According to police, a man was on the balcony of his second-floor apartment unit when another man, who was walking by, opened fire and shot the victim.

The suspect fled the scene, police said. The victim was shot in his hip and was transported to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

According to police, the identity of the suspect is unknown and they’re trying to figure out a motive behind the shooting .