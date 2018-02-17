HPD: Motorcyclist killed in accident on Gulf Freeway near Friendswood
HOUSTON – A motorcyclist was fatally injured in a vehicle accident near Friendswood Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.
The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. on the I-45 Gulf Freeway near El Dorado Boulevard. A motorcyclist was allegedly speeding and slammed into the back end of a tan PT Cruiser. causing the vehicle to spin and hit a wall.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A woman inside of the PT Cruiser was transported to a local hospital.
Police are investigating the cause of the accident.