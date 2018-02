× MCSO: Wife shot, killed in Spring home; husband arrested

SPRING, Texas – A woman was fatally shot inside a Spring residence Friday night, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 2300 block of Kylie Court in response to a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found 28-year-old Jessica Leos dead. Leos’ husband, Rafael Leos, 32, was arrested and taken into custody.

The shooting is under investigation.