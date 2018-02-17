× Wales shaken by 4.4 magnitude earthquake

(CNN) — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Wales on Saturday afternoon, according to the British Geological Survey.

The agency said on Twitter that the earthquake’s epicenter was about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north-northeast of Swansea, Wales. It jolted the area at 2:31 p.m. local time (9:31 a.m. ET), it said.

The strength of the earthquake was particularly unusual for the region, the British Geological Survey said, adding that “events as large as this only happen every 3-5 years in the UK.”

There were no immediate reports of major damage.

Saturday’s earthquake was the biggest “onshore UK event” in 10 years, and the biggest in the area since a 5.2 magnitude earthquake in 1906, the British Geological Survey said.

This is the biggest event in the area since the 5.2 magnitude earthquake in 1906. pic.twitter.com/zq9JEIttQI — BGS (@BritGeoSurvey) February 17, 2018

The US Geological Survey measured the earthquake as having a magnitude of 4.2, according to the its website.

The Paris-based European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said tremors were felt as far as 300 kilometers (186 miles) from the epicenter.

The tremors briefly interrupted a Welsh soccer match 43 minutes into the game, according to a tweet from a football club’s account.

The temblor in Wales came a day after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Mexico.