HOUSTON -- A tip jar bandit targets Pearland restaurants. An identified man rips off servers hard earned cash by stealing their tip jars intended for good service.

"He knew what he was doing. He was trying to get her away from the cash register, he waited and waited and he acted like he was on the phone. Then he slipped it [tip jar] under his shirt and walked out of the door", said Ronnie Killen of Killen's BBQ.

Killen added, "If the guy came in and said he needed money for something....me I probably would have helped him out just to let him have the money because that is the type of person I am."

So far, the bandit has hit Killen's BBQ and Bayou Grill on Broadway.