Dickinson PD: Suspected intoxicated driver fleeing cops slams into family’s vehicle in Dickinson

DICKINSON, Texas — A suspected drunk driver attempted to flee police slammed into a family’s vehicle on Sunday morning in Dickinson, according to the Dickinson Police Department.

Police attempted to do a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet truck around 1:18 a.m. in the 3500 block of State Highway 3 for several traffic violations.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Juan Alvizo, 28, refused to stop and officers continued to pursue the driver, with speeds reaching around 100 miles per hour. While attempting to pull away from police, Alvizo struck a 2015 Nissan four-door with a man, woman and 9-year-old child inside.

The three victims were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said. Alvizo was transported to a local hospital for his injuries and will be taken into custody for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

According to police, Alvizo does not have any criminal history.