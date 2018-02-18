Grego partakes in The Woodlands ‘Out of the Darkness Walk’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE WOODLANDS - NewsFix joined hundreds of Houstonians in their efforts to raise awareness about suicide in America, by participating in The Woodlands "Out of the Darkness Walk" on Saturday.

Janice Aeppli, Senior Director for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, says, "(Suicide) affects every community. No communities are immune, no families are immune, it affects everybody, and it affects our children younger and younger, every year."

The "Out of the Darkness Walk" started in 2004. It's a walk of solidarity in remembrance of those lost to this disease and to raise awareness of the fight.

Kim Hess, the Founder of Cassidy for Hope, says, "We lost our daughter Cassidy in December 2015. She was 16 years old. Children are faced with so many more pressures in the world today than we did growing up with the addition of social media and smart phones. It just magnifies the problems and intensifies the situations and it just makes them more vulnerable."

Friends and family placed hearts in the ground while other laid shoes of their loved ones, who lost their lives to suicide.

Cali Maxwell was a freshman at Texas State University when she lost her best friend to suicide a couple of years ago. She says she wanted to be part of this walk to help remember her friend and to bring awareness to the struggles young people can feel.

The foundation is setting a goal to reduce the annual suicide rate by 20 percent by 2025.

If you or anyone you know is in crisis, please call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800 273-TALK (8255) and get help today.