× HCSO: Crosby woman shoots nephew in self-defense; nephew flees scene

CROSBY, Texas – A woman shot her nephew out of self-defense in Crosby Sunday afternoon, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a disturbance call around 1:06 p.m. in the 13000 block of Magnolia.

Upon arrival, deputies learned a woman was assaulted by her nephew, grabbed a gun and shot him out of self-defense. The nephew fled the scene.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Deputies and K9 units are searching for the nephew.

The incident is under investigation.