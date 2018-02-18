× HCSO: Man dies after slamming into tree in NW Houston

HOUSTON – A man was fatally injured after slamming into a tree in northwest Houston Sunday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Kieth Harrow Boulevard and Cairnvillage Street.

According to deputies, the driver of a Dodge lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a tree, for unknown reasons. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies are investigating the cause of the accident.