HFD: Liquor store in SW Houston catches on fire

HOUSTON – A southwest Houston liquor store caught on fire Sunday morning, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to Ralston Liquor in the 12400 block of Hillcroft Drive around 3:23 a.m. in response to a heavy fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but the liquor store was heavily damaged inside. There were no reported injuries, fire investigators said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.