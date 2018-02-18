× HPD investigates fatal shooting at SW Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting at a southwest Houston apartment complex Sunday morning.

Shooting Investigation: 9898 Forum Park. Male shot in chest. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 18, 2018

Officers responded to a shooting call around 1 a.m. at The Carlisle Apartments in the 9800 block of Forum Park Drive.

Upon arrival, police found a man dead from a gunshot wound in his chest. According to investigators, the man was a family friend who was visiting the apartment complex.

The motive of the shooting is unknown.