HPD investigates shooting in NE Houston; 2 victims wounded
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is investigating a shooting near a northeast Houston residence Sunday morning.
Police responded to a shooting call around 10:24 a.m. in the 7800 block of Locksley Road.
Upon arrival, officers found two people suffering from a gunshot wound. One of the victims was found in the middle of the street.
The Houston Fire Department transported the victims to Memorial Hermann Hospital in unknown conditions.