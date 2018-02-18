× HPD investigates shooting in NE Houston; 2 victims wounded

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is investigating a shooting near a northeast Houston residence Sunday morning.

Shooting investigation at 7800 Locksley Rd. Two people transported to area hospitals in unknown condition. #hounews CC4 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 18, 2018

Police responded to a shooting call around 10:24 a.m. in the 7800 block of Locksley Road.

Upon arrival, officers found two people suffering from a gunshot wound. One of the victims was found in the middle of the street.

The Houston Fire Department transported the victims to Memorial Hermann Hospital in unknown conditions.