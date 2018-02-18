× HPD: Man shot in drive-by shooting, stray bullet goes inside NW Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting in northwest Houston Sunday morning.

Shooting Investigation @ 13350 North Borough Dr. A male with multiple gun shot wounds. The victim was in stable condition per doctor at this time. #hounews CC10 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 18, 2018

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Northborough Drive and Rush Creek Drive.

According to police, a man was walking down the sidewalk in front of Modern Food Store in the 13300 block of Northborough Drive when an unknown vehicle drove by, opened fire and fled the scene.

The victim was shot multiple times, police said. One of the stray bullets went into an apartment complex, through the glass window of a bedroom. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.