Man shot in head after altercation in Clear Lake Shores IHOP, police say

CLEAR LAKE SHORES, Texas — A man was shot in the head after an altercation at a IHOP in Clear Lake Shores Sunday morning, according to the Clear Lake Shores Police Department.

The altercation happened around 3:07 a.m. at a IHOP in the 400 block of FM 2094 Road.

According to police, two group of customers had an altercation inside of the restaurant and an employee asked both groups to leave.

Paul Schonier, 40, left the restaurant, went into his vehicle and grabbed a handgun, police said. As a 26-year-old man and his friends were leaving, Schonier fired multiple shots through the glass door of the business, striking the 26-year-old in his head.

The 26-year-old was transported to Clear Lake Regional Hospital in critical condition, police said. Schonier was taken into custody.

Schonier is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond will be set at $50,000.